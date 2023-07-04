This is What Google Pixel 8 Pro Will Look Like in Person

Companies strongly dislike leaks, and Google has faced significant challenges in this realm.

To mitigate the impact, Google has resorted to pre-announcing its upcoming smartphones and other devices in an attempt to maintain an edge over the leaks. However, despite these efforts, Google continues to struggle in its battle.

A Pixel 8 Pro prototype has now been revealed through a couple of images on Reddit. Although the images and the account responsible for posting them have now been deleted, it only confirms that we are looking at a genuine leak here. Not to mention, it looks exactly like all the 3D renders we have been seeing.

Based on these images, it is evident that the Pixel 8 Pro possesses the distinct Pixel aesthetic, characterized by the camera “visor” or a large camera island spanning the width of the device, depending on your preferred terminology.

The device showcased in the images is undoubtedly a prototype, as indicated by the label, specifically intended for testing and evaluation purposes. Notably, the “product revision” field identifies the codename “husky,” which is associated with the Pixel 8 Pro.

This prototype model boasts 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM manufactured by Samsung and 128 GB of UFS storage provided by SK Hynix.

As the Pixel 8 Pro is still in the developmental stage and not intended for commercial release just yet, it is important not to overly scrutinize every aspect of this device.

The peculiar pattern on the back glass could potentially serve as a measure to prevent leaks or even identify the source of any potential leaks. Furthermore, the color scheme exhibited does not match Google’s style in 2023, especially with the lack of distinguished colors between different parts.

It’s worth noting that the anticipated launch of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro is slated for October, so there is ample time for more captivating leaks to emerge between now and then, offering a more detailed glimpse into these upcoming devices.