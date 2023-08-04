CAA Clarifies Earlier Restriction on Pakistanis Travelling Out of Country

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a clarification, refuting any claims of imposing a polio vaccination card or certificate requirement for passengers. The recent confusion was sparked by an internal correspondence from Islamabad Airport, which has since been canceled, and it is stressed that it was never intended to serve as a polio travel advisory.

The CAA has urged the public to exercise extreme caution when encountering online offers that request money or sensitive information related to polio vaccination cards. The internet has been rife with misinformation, and opportunists have taken advantage of the situation. The public is advised to remain vigilant and verify the authenticity of any such offers before taking any action.

In light of these concerns, the CAA emphasizes that passengers should directly contact the airline they plan to travel with to inquire about the health policies of the destination country, particularly regarding polio vaccination requirements. By doing so, travelers can ensure accurate information and avoid falling victim to fraudulent schemes or misinformation.

The statement has been issued in response to reports, circulating earlier this week, of a new travel requirement introduced by the CAA, mandating the checking of polio vaccination cards for passengers traveling abroad. However, the recent statement from the CAA has contradicted this information, making it clear that no such requirement is in place.

It is essential for the public to rely on accurate and verified information, and the CAA assures that any official requirements will be communicated through official channels.