Framework to Bring Sustainability in Energy Sector Finalized

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on reforms in the energy sector at Finance Division on Friday.

The meeting discussed the ongoing issues in the energy sector, particularly the issue of circular debt in the gas sector, and discussed and finalized modalities and framework to be followed in order to bring sustainability in the energy sector including a reduction in the circular debt in the gas sector.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired today a meeting reg reforms in the energy sector; attended by MoS Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM-Finance Tariq Bajwa,SAPM- Revenue Tariq Pasha, Secy Petroleum and other govt officials. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/o1Dy8DCfhn — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) August 4, 2023

The finance minister reiterated the priority of the government to address the issues of the energy sector to improve the macro-economic indicators of Pakistan and to enhance the economic growth of the country

Minister of State for Petroleum Division Musadik Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, and senior officers from the Finance and Petroleum Divisions attended the meeting.