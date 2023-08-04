Javed Afridi ‘Happy to Help’ to Host FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in Pakistan

Peshawar Zalmi owner, Javed Afridi, has offered support to Pakistan football to host FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 against Cambodia.

In a show of support for Pakistan’s football team, Javed Afridi, the owner of Peshawar Zalmi, took to Twitter to voice his desire to witness the national squad play the crucial home leg against Cambodia in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026.

ALSO READ Pakistan Street Child Football Team Advances to Semi-Final of Norway Cup

To make this momentous event possible, Javed Afridi has even offered his help and support to Pakistan football and FIFA. Javed Afridi wrote, “Would love to see Pakistan Football Team play home leg in Pakistan against Cambodia for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026. Happy to extend my support in making this happen.”

It is important to mention here that Pakistan will face Cambodia in a two-leg qualifier with the first leg in Cambodia on 12 August. Pakistan will then host Cambodia on 17 August in the return leg.

ALSO READ Pakistan Plays Thrilling Draw Against South Korea in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

His tweet resonated with thousands of fans, echoing the sentiment that the beautiful game of football should find its way back to Pakistan’s stadiums.