Pakistan Business Council Appoints New Leadership for Next 18 Months

After 18 months of leading the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) and in line with PBC’s tradition, Muhammad Aurangzeb has stepped down from the Chairman’s position and remains a director.

CEO of Gatron (Industries) Limited Shabbir Diwan has been elected Chairman of the Council for the next 18 months.

Meanwhile, Dr. Zeelaf Munir has been elected as Vice Chairperson of the PBC for the following 18 months.

Munir is the CEO and Managing Director of English Biscuit Manufacturers (Pvt.) Limited, which is Pakistan’s largest national FMCG and the market leader in biscuits and cakes. She is also the Chairperson of the Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS).

During Muhammad Aurangzeb’s tenure as Chairman, PBC significantly improved its standing as the country’s premier, pan-sectoral business advocacy body.

Aurangzeb is the President and CEO of HBL and Chairman of the Pakistan Bank’s Association.

Diwan is CEO of Gatron (Industries) Limited – a publicly listed company and the largest manufacturer of Polyester Filament Yarn & PET Preforms in Pakistan. He is also Executive Director at Novatex Limited (the country’s largest non-textile exporter) and Director of ThalNova Power Thar (Pvt) Limited.

The Pakistan Business Council is the country’s premier pan-sectoral business advocacy body. It is composed of over a hundred of the largest companies, including multinationals, which together generate 40% of exports, contributes a third of taxes, and whose combined turnover represents every sixth Rupee of GDP.

PBC’s overarching theme is “Make-in-Pakistan” under the “Grow More/Better”, “Make More/Better” and “Serve More/Better” platforms. Its research and advocacy aim to create jobs, grow exports, reduce import reliance, and promote the formalization of the economy.