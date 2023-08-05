Apple iPhone 15 Launch Date Leaked Ahead of Announcement

A recent report from 9to5Mac indicates that Apple is planning to unveil its iPhone 15 series on September 13. This announcement date, which falls on a Wednesday, comes six days later than last year’s iPhone 14 series reveal.

Multiple reliable sources cited in the report mention that US mobile carriers have advised their employees not to take days off on September 13 due to an anticipated “major smartphone announcement.”

While there is a possibility that this could be an unrelated launch, the timing strongly suggests it to be genuine and likely related to Apple’s upcoming event.

Lately, there have been numerous rumors about the iPhone 15 lineup, hinting at some exciting features. The 15 Pro models are expected to showcase slimmer bezels and a titanium frame, along with new and improved cameras.

Additionally, the 15 Pro Max is rumored to include a periscope module for enhanced photography capabilities. As for the vanilla 15 and 15 Plus models, they are said to come with Dynamic Island cutouts, but there is no mention of 120Hz ProMotion display technology just yet.

Like last year, the Pro iPhones are expected to get a newer chip while the vanilla and Plus phone will most likely stick with last year’s A16 Bionic.

In terms of pricing, the iPhone 15 Pro is anticipated to start at $1,099, representing a $100 increase over its predecessor. Meanwhile, the 15 Pro Max may see a $200 price hike and begin at $1,299, making it a premium offering in the lineup.

