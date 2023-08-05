Pakistan Faces Numerous Challenges in Hosting FIFA World Cup Qualifier Against Cambodia

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is facing a significant challenge in organizing home matches for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The PFF NC is finding it hard to meet FIFA’s standards for these crucial games.

ALSO READ Pakistan Street Child Football Team Qualifies for Final of Norway Cup

According to sources, the main issue at hand is finding a suitable stadium that fits the criteria set by FIFA to host international matches. Even though options like Islamabad’s Jinnah Stadium and Lahore’s Punjab Stadium were considered, they lack some necessary facilities.

Interestingly, Punjab Stadium also houses the Sports Board offices, making it more difficult to accommodate the teams and officials.

The core problems include the inadequate quality of pitch and floodlights, availability of dressing rooms, medical rooms, technical officials’ rooms, and broadcast facilities, all of which are required to be up to FIFA’s standards.

PFF NC is facing a race against time as the deadline for finalizing the venue is fast approaching, 18 August.

Additionally, the Pakistan Football Federation has initiated discussions about hosting matches at a neutral venue due to the requirement of upgrading the home ground to meet FIFA standards.

Pakistan is set to face Cambodia in the 1st round of the FIFA World Cup 2023 qualifiers in October. The first leg will be held at Cambodia on 12 October, wghile Pakistan’s home game is scheduled to be held on 17 October.