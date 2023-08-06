Pakistan-Japan Play Another Thrilling Draw in Asian Champions Trophy

Pakistan’s tough tussle with Japan in the third game of Asian Champions Trophy ended in a draw by 3-3.

In a gripping showdown at the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai, Pakistan and Japan clashed fiercely on the hockey field, leaving spectators on the edge of their seats till the very last minute. The intense battle showcased the sheer determination of both teams, as they fought tooth and nail, resulting in a thrilling draw of 3-3.

For Pakistan, the match against Japan marked their third consecutive game without a victory in the tournament. They started with a 3-1 loss against Malaysia and followed it up with a hard-fought draw against Korea. With two group stage matches remaining, Pakistan’s quest for a win has become more crucial than ever.

Upcoming challenges against China and arch-rivals India will undoubtedly test Pakistan’s resilience and determination. Pakistan will face China and India on 7th and 9th August respectively. As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on how they bounce back, aiming to secure their place in the knockout stages and make a statement in the Asian Champions Trophy.