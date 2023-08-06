Pakistan Manufactured 1.19 Million Mobile Phones in June

Local manufacturing plants in Pakistan manufactured/assembled 6.07 million mobile handsets during the first six months (January-June) of 2023 compared to 0.53 million imported commercially.

The local manufacturing plants have manufactured/assembled 1.19 million mobile handsets during June 2023 compared to 0.12 million imported commercially.

The locally manufactured/ assembled 6.07 million mobile phones handsets included 4.77 million 2G and 1.3 million smartphones. Besides, as per the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data, 56 percent of mobile devices are smartphones, and 44 percent are 2G on the Pakistan network.

The country imported mobile phones worth $570.071 million during the fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23), registering a negative growth of 71.19 percent compared to $1.978 billion during the fiscal year 2021-22.

Pakistan’s mobile phone imports increased by 24.03 percent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis in June 2023 and stood at $53.583 million compared to imports of $43.201 million in May 2023, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Mobile phone imports registered 66.30 percent growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in June 2023 compared to $32.220 million in June 2022.

The overall telecom imports into the country stood at $956.921 million during the fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23) and registered a 64.45 percent negative growth compared to $2.684 billion during the same period of 2021-22.

On a YoY basis, the overall telecom imports registered a growth of 11.18 percent and stood at $96.481 million in June 2023 compared to $86.777 million in June 2022. On a MoM basis, the overall telecom imports registered a 19.07 percent growth in June 2023 compared to $81.028 million during May 2023. Other apparatus imports stood at $386.850 million in July-June FY23 and registered 45.16 percent negative growth compared to $705.353 million during the same period of the previous year.

On a year-on-year basis, other apparatus imports stood at $42.898 million in June 2023 and registered 21.37 percent negative growth compared to $54.557 million in June 2022 and registered 13.41 percent growth on a MoM basis compared to $37.827 million in May 2023.