Asia Cup 2023 Match Timings Confirmed

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has unveiled the timings for the upcoming much-awaited 50-over Asia Cup 2023, set to commence on August 30 in Multan.

According to the official announcement, all 14 matches of the tournament will begin at 2:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time, with the toss scheduled for 2:00 PM.

The event will kick off with Pakistan squaring off against Nepal in the curtain-raiser at the Multan Cricket Stadium on August 30 with a grand opening ceremony.

Among the most anticipated clashes in the Asia Cup 2023, the epic showdown between arch-rivals Pakistan and India is marked for September 2, 2023, in Kandy.

Pakistan is slated to host four out of the 13 matches in Multan and Lahore, while the remaining encounters, including the final game, will be played in Colombo and Kandy.

The tournament, featuring six teams, will adopt a two-group format, with each team playing two group matches to secure a spot in the Super Fours stage.

The event witnessed ups and downs, following the decision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India not to send the Men in Blue to Pakistan due to security concerns.