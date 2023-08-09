Pakistan Vs. India Asian Hockey Champions Trophy Live Streaming and Match Timings

Pakistan will square off against arch-rivals India in the fifth encounter of the ongoing Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 today at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium.

The Men in Green currently stand fourth in the points table with five points after a comfortable 2-1 victory over China in their previous match, registering their first win in the tournament.

In the campaign opener, Pakistan lost to Malaysia 3-1, but bounced back in the second and third matches against Korea and Japan, with both games ending in draws.

India, on the other hand, leads the points table, having won three out of four encounters while concluding one game in a draw, securing a spot in the semi-finals.

The encounter holds importance for the Green Shirts, as a win or a draw will allow them to stay in fourth place on the points table.

Match Timings

The much-important clash for Pakistan will take place at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai with the game commencing at 7:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan Vs. India 9 August 2023 7:30 PM Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium

Live Stream

Pakistan Vs India live match will be available for hockey fans in Pakistan on PTV Sports while the official app of Watch Hockey will also live stream the all-important encounter.