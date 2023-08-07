PIA Resumes Weekly Passenger Flights to China

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has resumed its weekly passenger flight to China. The national flag carrier’s flight PK-854 touched down at the Beijing Capital International Airport on Sunday morning, marking the revival of this important air route.

According to PIA Country Manager Bilal Afzal, the airline will now be operating one weekly flight on the Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad route every Sunday. This allows passengers to conveniently travel between Pakistan and 16 cities in China via Beijing, thanks to a partnership with Air China.

Among the destinations are major Chinese cities such as Guangzhou, Shanghai, Wuhan, Chengdu, Chongqing, Changchun, Hangzhou, and Harbin, offering opportunities for business and leisure travelers alike.

The flight from Beijing to Islamabad, which departed at 21:22 on the same day, saw over 200 passengers embarking on their journey back to Pakistan, indicating the renewed interest in travel between the two nations.

The resumption of this flight comes as a boost to bilateral relations and will undoubtedly facilitate increased trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges between Pakistan and China. Both countries can now look forward to enhanced connectivity and strengthened ties thanks to this vital air link.