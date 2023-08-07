UAE Expresses Solidarity with Pakistan Following Tragic Train Accident

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expressed solidarity with Pakistan over a tragic train accident in the Nawabshah district of Sindh, which claimed 37 lives and injured over 80 people.

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) extended sympathies towards Pakistan, particularly to the families affected by this event.

The accident occurred when Hazara Express, a passenger train, derailed approximately 275 kilometers away from Karachi, the nation’s largest city and provincial capital.

According to news reports, about 10 train carriages went off the rails, causing considerable loss of life and injury.

There were distressing scenes in the aftermath of the accident as some passengers were trapped inside train carriages. Meanwhile, others were immediately rushed to local hospitals. Resultantly, train services across Sindh’s interior districts were temporarily suspended, and rescue teams were quickly dispatched to the accident site.

Monday saw some progress, as the impacted track of Pakistan Railways was reopened roughly 18 hours after the fatal accident involving the Hazara Express.

The reopening came after local authorities managed to remove 11 carriages of the Hazara Express from the track in a 13-hour span.

With the tracks cleared, trains that had been held at various stations, resumed their journeys to Karachi. Among them was the Karachi-bound Green Line, which had been forced to stop at Nawabshah station due to the derailment.

The Hazara Express from Havelian to Karachi also started its journey towards the final destination.