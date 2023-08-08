Another Video of Hilux Revo Riding Goons Brutalizing a Security Guard Surfaces

Published Aug 8, 2023

Toyota Hilux Revo has become notorious in Pakistan as the official vehicle of goons and degenerates.

Another video has surfaced on social media, showing a group of private guards brutally assaulting a helpless security guard in DHA, Lahore. Unlike the previous incident that happened at night, this video was recorded in broad daylight.

The video clearly shows that the passengers of the black Revo are private security guards wearing black uniforms. Thankfully, a large crowd of people rushed to the aid of the security guard being beaten by the delinquents in uniforms.

This video has, once again, angered and concerned the citizens who are calling out the authorities and the local government over their inaction against such repeated acts of violence.

This is the second consecutive incident of a similar nature to take place in DHA within the last two days. The government was reached out to via public platforms but remains silent on the issue.

>