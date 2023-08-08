Always a Vigo: Video of Hilux Passengers Attacking Police Goes Viral

Pakistan is suffering from a toxic VIP culture that rears its ugly head every few days causing people trouble and grief.

A recent viral CCTV footage caught men getting out of a Hilux Revo and beating up a policeman at a public place during rush hour. The video shows an aged field officer trying to stop the pickup truck.

After the Hilux stopped at the side of the road, five men including the driver stepped out of the vehicle and started brutally assaulting the aged policeman. The driver also pointed a rifle at the field operative to try and intimidate him.

ALSO READ Another Bike Maker to Launch Multiple New Electric Scooters in Pakistan

Other on-duty policemen rushed over to save their colleague from the savage mauling. The video quickly went viral, with people demanding action against the goons for brutalizing the aged policeman.

People have also called out the government and the authorities for not taking strict measures against the malignant culture of entitlement that is becoming the bane of the general public’s well-being across the country.