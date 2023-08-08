Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu Notified as New CCP Chairman

The Ministry of Finance has notified the appointment of Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu as the new Chairman of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) for a period of three years with immediate effect.

In this connection, the Finance Ministry issued a notification on Tuesday.

The tenure of Rahat Kaunain Hassan as CCP Chairman ended on 14th July. After Hassan’s departure, the federal cabinet appointed four members of the CCP by approving a summary through circulation.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division at the time, the federal government appointed Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, Salman Ameen, Caption (retd) Saeed Ahmed Nawaz, and Abdul Rasheed Sheikh as members of the CCP for a term of three years with immediate effect.

ProPakistani reported at the time that the new chairperson is likely to be picked from the said four members of the CCP.

The CCP is entrusted with the crucial responsibility to promote competition and correct anti-competitive behavior. In line with its mandate under the Competition Act, of 2010, the CCP has persevered in its efforts to enforce penalties against vested interests and cartels, despite their attempts to delay enforcement through court-issued stay orders.