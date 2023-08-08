FBR Reshuffles 4 Senior Officers of Pakistan Customs Service

In a major reshuffling, the Federal Board of Revenue (FR) has transferred and posted four senior officers of the Pakistan Customs Service (BS-20-21) with immediate effect.

A notification issued by the FBR on Tuesday revealed that the Mr. Fayyaz Anwar (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-20, Chief Collector of Customs (OPS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Custom House, Peshawar has been made Member (OPS), Federal Board of Revenue (HQ), Islamabad.

Muhammad Saleem (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21) Chief Collector of Customs Balochistan, Custom House, Quetta has been given a new assignment as Chief Collector of Customs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Custom House, Peshawar.

Abdul Qadir Memon (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21) Director General, Customs Academy of Pakistan (CAP), Karachi has been transferred and posted as Chief Collector of Customs Balochistan, Custom House, Quetta.

Wajid Ali (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21) Director General, Directorate General of Transit Trade, Karachi has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Director General, Customs Academy of Pakistan (CAP), Karachi in addition to his already assigned duties and until further orders.

On attaining the age of superannuation, Syed Maroof Gilani, a BS-21 officer of the Inland Revenue Service, presently posted as Member, the Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad (stationed at Karachi) shall stand retired from Government service w.e.f January 6, 2024.