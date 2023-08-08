FBR Reshuffles 4 Senior Officers of Pakistan Customs Service

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 8, 2023 | 2:07 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

In a major reshuffling, the Federal Board of Revenue (FR) has transferred and posted four senior officers of the Pakistan Customs Service (BS-20-21) with immediate effect.

A notification issued by the FBR on Tuesday revealed that the Mr. Fayyaz Anwar (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-20,  Chief Collector of Customs (OPS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Custom House, Peshawar has been made Member (OPS), Federal Board of Revenue (HQ), Islamabad.

Muhammad Saleem (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21)  Chief Collector of Customs Balochistan, Custom House, Quetta has been given a new assignment as  Chief Collector of Customs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Custom House, Peshawar.

ALSO READ

Abdul Qadir Memon (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21)  Director General, Customs Academy of Pakistan (CAP), Karachi has been transferred and posted as  Chief Collector of Customs Balochistan, Custom House, Quetta.

Wajid Ali (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21)  Director General, Directorate General of Transit Trade, Karachi has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Director General, Customs Academy of Pakistan (CAP), Karachi in addition to his already assigned duties and until further orders.

On attaining the age of superannuation, Syed Maroof Gilani, a BS-21 officer of the Inland Revenue Service, presently posted as Member, the Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad (stationed at Karachi) shall stand retired from Government service w.e.f January 6, 2024.

ProPK Staff

lens

Bipasha Basu Opens Up About Her Daughter’s Heart Surgery
Read more in lens

proproperty

Traffic Woes Remain Despite Bhara Kahu Bypass Inauguration
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>