Govt Includes Loss-Making PIA in Privatization List

The Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) Monday decided to include Pakistan International Airlines Co. Ltd (PIACL) in the list of active privatization projects of the ongoing privatization programme.

The meeting of the CCoP chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was attended by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, federal secretaries, and senior government officials.

The committee considered the proposal of the Privatization Commission regarding the inclusion of PIACL in the privatization progarmme. The CCoP after deliberation decided to include the national flag carrier in the list of active privatization projects, following an amendment in the law by the Parliament.

The Privatization Division also presented a summary on detailed updates regarding the privatization of the Roosevelt Hotel. The committee after discussion gave concurrence to the Privatization Commission for hiring of a financial adviser to process/structure the transaction of Roosevelt Hotel, an asset of PIA Investment Limited (PIA-IL).