Pakistan Hockey Team’s Opponents and Schedule Unveiled for Asian Games 2023

The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has released the much-awaited schedule for the upcoming Asian Games 2023, which will take place in Hangzhou, China.

According to the announced schedule, the Pakistan hockey team has been placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals India, Japan, Bangladesh, Singapore, and Uzbekistan.

The Men in Green will kick off their campaign against Singapore on September 24 in the sixth game of the event at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium.

The Green Shirts will come face-to-face against Bangladesh on September 26, while they will be playing against Uzbekistan on September 28 at the same venue.

The national side will square off in the much-awaited encounter against India on September 30 and against Japan on October 02 in the group stage of the event.

Here is the complete Pakistan schedule for Asian Games.