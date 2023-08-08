Pakistan’s Asif Hazara to Participate in Australian Super Flyweight Boxing Event

Renowned Pakistani boxer, Asif Hazara, is gearing up to make history by becoming the first Pakistani contender to compete for the Australian Super Flyweight title.

All eyes are focused on the showdown between Asif Hazara and the Australian boxer, Brian Agina. The match is scheduled for September 16 at the Melbourne Pavilion.

Asif Hazara, known for his swift reflexes and solid technique that has brought numerous titles to the country, refines his skills in the super flyweight 52kg division.

Qualifying for the Australian Super Flyweight is a testament to his unwavering commitment and signifies a big stride forward for the Pakistani boxing community.

It is important to mention that earlier this year, Asif Hazara claimed the international ranking fight title following an exhilarating contest in Melbourne, Australia.

Asif Hazara secured victory by knocking out his opponent, Samin of Thailand, thus winning the championship title in the 52kg Super Flyweight category.

In September last year, Asif Hazara won the World Boxing League (WBL) Asia Pacific title by defeating his Fijian counterpart in a championship match held in Sydney.