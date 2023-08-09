Federal Board Announces Schedule for Annual Matric and Inter Exams

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has recently unveiled the anticipated schedule for the upcoming Annual Examinations of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) for the year 2024.

In an official notification, the FBISE has outlined the key dates for these crucial examinations. The 1st annual examinations for the SSC are slated to kick off in the month of March 2024, marking an important milestone for countless students across the nation.

For the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) candidates, the 1st annual exams have been scheduled to transpire in April 2024, setting the stage for a rigorous assessment of their academic prowess.

Subsequently, the 2nd annual examinations for the SSC are set to be conducted in July 2024. This strategic arrangement is designed to ensure that the results of the 1st annual SSC exams are announced by the preceding month of June 2024, providing students with timely insights into their performance.

Likewise, the 2nd annual examinations for the HSSC have been earmarked for August 2024. This timeline guarantees that the results of the 1st annual HSSC exams will be made public by July 2024, allowing students to gauge their achievements and plan their educational trajectories accordingly.

The unveiling of this comprehensive examination schedule by the FBISE is a significant development, offering students, parents, and educational institutions a clear roadmap for the upcoming assessments.