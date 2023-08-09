Hilux Revo Thugs Arrested for Assaulting Security Guard in DHA Lahore

By Waleed Shah | Published Aug 9, 2023 | 11:53 am
Recently, a video of a group of men brutally assaulting a security guard at DHA, Lahore, went viral. The incident sparked outrage among the netizens who took the authorities to task on social media for their inaction.

Finally, the authorities took notice and issued arrest warrants against the perpetrators. According to the latest update, some members of the group have been arrested while the authorities are in pursuit of the accomplices.

CCTV footage caught men getting out of a Hilux Revo and beating up a security guard at a public place during rush hour. The video shows an aged guard trying to stop the pickup truck.

After the Hilux stopped at the side of the road, five men including the driver stepped out of the vehicle and started brutally beating the aged policeman. The driver also pointed a rifle at the field operative to try and intimidate him.

Other on-duty guards rushed over to save their colleague from the savage attack. The video quickly went viral, with people demanding action against the goons for brutalizing the aged guard.

>