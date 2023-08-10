Panasonic Sues Xiaomi and Oppo for Using Its 4G Technology

Xiaomi and Oppo have gotten in trouble again over a patent infringement case against Panasonic. This time it has to do with Panasonic’s 4G technology patents, which the company says that Xiaomi and Oppo have been using without permission.

The case was taken to Europe’s Unified Patent Court (UPC), which was recently set up by the European Union. Its goal is to make it easier and less expensive to enforce patents in the area. Panasonic vs Xiaomi and Oppo is the first major case it’s going to handle.

The claims in question revolve around four patents deemed integral to both 4G and 5G mobile communication standards. Panasonic claims that Oppo and Xiaomi have breached these patents by marketing mobile devices that do not adhere to these standards.

In collaboration with Kather Augenstein, a German law firm, Panasonic is seeking financial compensation and a court-mandated prohibition against Oppo’s and Xiaomi’s continued use of the contested patents.

Besides the claims of infringement, Panasonic is also pursuing a request for the UPC to acknowledge that the four patents under consideration are crucial for the 4G and 5G mobile communication standards.

The proceedings are currently underway within the local divisions of the UPC located in Mannheim and Munich. This marks a noteworthy milestone, signaling the court’s emerging role in enforcing Standard-Essential Patents (SEPs) within the domain of mobile communications.

The implications of this case are far-reaching, potentially influencing the broader landscape of the mobile industry. This development might catalyze other holders of SEPs to submit claims of infringement to the UPC. Additionally, it could prompt mobile phone manufacturers to adopt measures that guarantee their products align with the stipulations of SEPs.

Via: Gizomochina