Shahnawaz Dahani Questions His Exclusion From ‘List of Pakistani Pacers’

Pacer Shahnawaz Dahani has questioned his exclusion from the list of prominent Pakistani pacers by Rashid Latif as he expressed his disappointment for not being considered by selectors.

Dahani has expressed his disappointment over not being mentioned in a recent statistical comparison of Pakistani List-A pacers by the former cricketer. Rashid Latif highlighted the statistics of top bowlers including Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Wasim Jr, Faheem Ashraf, and Zaman Khan in a tweet, which came as a response to Aaqib Javed’s comparison of Naseem Shah and Zaman Khan.

Dahani took to social media to voice his concerns, questioning whether his contributions had gone unnoticed. He shared his remarkable record of 56 wickets in just 31 matches, boasting an impressive average of 24.35 and an economy rate of 5.65.

“Seems as if Dahani is not a Pakistani pacer?” he wrote, seemingly perplexed by his omission from the list. He went on to express his dismay over the lack of attention from selectors as well as journalists, despite his noteworthy statistics.

Seems as if Dahani is not a Pakistani pacer 🤔?? https://t.co/3bJLmMwBJN pic.twitter.com/GFUGx3eoOE — Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) August 10, 2023

Shahnawaz Dahani’s outspoken statement expressing his frustration and disappointment upon being ignored by the selectors has now sparked discussions among fans on social media.