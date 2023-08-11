Former PM Shehbaz to Award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz to 250+ Paramedics Who Lost Their Lives During COVID-19

Former Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has announced that the country’s doctors and health workers who lost their lives during COVID-19 will be posthumously honored with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.
The Prime Minister praised the courageous individuals, highlighting their steadfast dedication.
He stated that these heroes gave their all, even their lives while caring for others. He noted that the country is indebted to them, adding that their families hold a special place in our hearts and nation
Here’s the province-wise/region-wise breakdown of the awards:
|Province/Region
|Number of Martyred Doctors
|Number of Martyred Nurses and Health Workers
|Punjab
|81
|–
|Sindh
|87
|–
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
|23
|–
|Balochistan
|8
|–
|Azad Jammu and Kashmir
|4
|–
|Gilgit
|1
|–
|Islamabad
|1
|–
|Total Across Pakistan
|205
|59
According to the details, 81 doctors from Punjab, 87 from Sindh, 23 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), eight from Balochistan, four from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and one doctor from Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad will be posthumously awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.
In addition, 59 nurses and frontline health workers from all over Pakistan will be posthumously awarded the prestigious award for their bravery and dedication in saving lives during the pandemic, even at the risk of their own.