Give This Young Hockey Team Time and They Will Win Medals for Pakistan [Opinion]

While the Pakistan hockey team’s exit from the Asian Champions Trophy is a bitter pill to swallow, a deeper narrative unveils the potential for a bright future – one that rests on the shoulders of the vastly talented youngsters who graced the field in the ongoing event.

The clash between India and Pakistan has always stirred emotions like no other. The 4-0 defeat against arch-rivals India in the recent tournament is a rather dark point in Pakistan hockey’s history, as the team failed to advance to the semi-finals for the first time.

Yet, the scoreboard only tells a fraction of the story. Beyond the numbers lies a group of young athletes who demonstrated a fighting spirit, proving that there is more to this team than the final result.

The team’s journey was far from smooth, but it was dotted with moments of brilliance that caught the eyes of fans and pundits alike. It’s in these fleeting moments that the true essence of the team’s potential was unveiled. Their ability to hold their own against strong opponents, securing draws against Japan and Korea, hinted at a team that has the ability to do well at the top level despite playing a limited number of matches.

Note here that Pakistan fielded one of the youngest teams in the Asian Champions Trophy with only a couple of big names including captain Umer Bhutta (the only player with over 150 international caps) in the side as senior players. Nine players from Pakistan’s junior hockey team that won silver at the Junior Asia Cup were added to the senior team for the Asian Champions Trophy, while most others are under 25 years of age.

The young team’s performance underscores the importance of continuity, patience, and holistic growth. These budding talents have shown glimpses of raw skill, tenacity, and the capacity to learn from their mistakes. To unlock their full potential, they need consistent exposure to high-level competition, guidance from experienced mentors, and unwavering support from fans and stakeholders.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan, currently ranked 16th, faced a lot of criticism for losing 4-0 against India, currently ranked 4th, which is absolutely unfair. Pakistan is not the same team it used to be in the early 2000s which defeated teams like Japan, Korea, Malaysia, and even India for fun. Times have changed. Others have evolved, but Pakistan hockey hasn’t.

The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, and Pakistan’s young hockey players have taken that step onto the international stage. Their journey, while punctuated with challenges, offers a beacon of hope for the future. It’s a future that envisions Pakistan back at the forefront of international hockey, contending for titles and rewriting history.

It is much like the state of Pakistan football with the only difference being that our national hockey team used to rule the world at one time. But, that time is over and we need to start afresh. It’s going to be a daunting challenge, but we as fans need to stand behind our team and understand that there will be failures, and there will be losses. But, we must not lose hope.

The importance of retaining and nurturing this young team cannot be overstated. The formation of partnerships, understanding, and camaraderie takes time – elements that form the bedrock of successful teams. By giving these players the platform to evolve, the PHF can harness their potential and transform them into seasoned athletes who are unafraid to face challenges head-on.

As the echoes of the Asian Champions Trophy fade away, Pakistan’s hockey enthusiasts must rise as a unified force, advocating for the investment and development of this young team.

The path to glory is paved by those who dare to dream. As Pakistan’s young hockey players continue to show glimpses of their brilliance, they beckon the nation to stand behind them, to believe in their potential, and to ensure that their journey is one that leads to Olympic podiums and World Cup triumphs. The future of Pakistan’s hockey is a canvas that awaits the strokes of these young artists – a future that shines bright with the promise of what could be.

Even though the Pakistan hockey team hasn’t qualified for the Olympics since 2016 and missed out on World Cup qualification in 2023, I am confident that this young team will one day make Pakistan proud. They will qualify for the Olympics and Hockey World Cup and ultimately end up on the podium in years to come.

Pakistan will now travel to China for the upcoming Asian Games 2023 from 24 September to 6 October where they will face India, Singapore, Japan, Bangladesh, and Uzbekistan.