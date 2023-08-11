IBCC Partners With 1Link to Allow Online Fee Payment

The Inter Boards Coordination Committee (IBCC) has forged a strategic alliance with 1Link.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to streamline the process of document verification and fee payments for students across Pakistan and beyond, doing away with the need for physical visits to banks and ensuring seamless and transparent transactions.

This partnership empowers students hailing from various corners of Pakistan and international locales to effortlessly verify their documents and make fee payments through the user-friendly 1Link Bill option, accessible on all banking apps, ATMs, and more.

Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, Executive Director of IBCC, conveyed his enthusiasm regarding this collaboration: “We are invigorated by the prospects that this partnership with 1Link presents. Our vision is fully aligned, particularly in extending greater accessibility of essential services to the public, especially students. Through this digital venture, our objective is to simplify the fee payment process and contribute to a more streamlined and efficient educational system.”

1Link’s bill for students furnishes a secure and user-centric platform featuring diverse payment options for sundry fees. This innovative approach not only expedites operations but also ensures financial security and mitigates the likelihood of errors during manual transactions.

The digital architecture of the payment process curtails margin for errors and fortifies the paramount standards of security for both stakeholders. This is poised to further fortify public confidence in IBCC’s methodologies.

The historic synergy between IBCC and 1Link serves as a momentous stride toward a more digitally integrated and accessible trajectory for educational services within Pakistan. It augurs well for a promising future marked by enhanced connectivity and digital empowerment.

This collaboration is anticipated to epitomize a pivotal juncture in the domain of educational services in Pakistan, charting a course toward an increasingly digitized and accessible future.