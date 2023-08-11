Pakistani Star Taimoor Khan to Face Indian Boxer in Dubai

Renowned Pakistani boxer, Taimoor Khan, will lock horns against his Indian counterpart, Jaskaran Singh, in the sixth round of the heavyweight bout in the Color Cup WBA.

As per the announced schedule, the high-octane clash will take place on August 26th at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Kit Design for ODI World Cup 2023 Faces Controversy

With the ring name “Diamond Boy,” Taimoor won the World Boxing Council 2023 Asia heavyweight title earlier this year by defeating Thai boxer Panya Chomphoophuang.

The Mardan-born boxer knocked out his opponent in the second round to defend his title and extended his fight record to seven wins, which now includes six knockouts.

The professional boxer had risen to fame when he defeated his Indian opponent, Vedant Agarwal, for the ABF heavyweight championship title in 2022.

ALSO READ Pakistan Women Cricket Team’s Head Coach Resigns in Unexpected Move

This was Taimoor’s first fight since his victory against his Indian opponent, and he successfully defended his championship with a wonderful performance in the ring.

Earlier this year, Color Star Technology announced its official partnership with the World Boxing Association to host the Color Cup WBA World Boxing Championship.

The “Color Cup WBA World Boxing Championship” will promote the influence of WBA and the sport of boxing on a global scale through the competition.