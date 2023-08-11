Pindi TikToker Faces Backlash for Viral Video of Animal Abuse in Northern Areas

In a recent viral video on social media, TikToker Qazi Haseeb, boasting 352k followers and 4.7 million likes, has sparked intense backlash for his actions involving a nearly lifeless Marmot. The incident occurred on what appeared to be the route to Khunjerab Pass, situated on the China border within the Hunza District of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The region in question falls under the jurisdiction of Khunjerab National Park, and any harm inflicted upon wildlife within its boundaries is considered a grave offense. The footage shared by Haseeb showcases him holding the unconscious animal, captured after what he described as a chase in its natural habitat.

Critics and animal rights activists have been quick to condemn his actions, asserting that his behavior not only constitutes animal cruelty but also highlights a lack of awareness and responsibility toward preserving the delicate ecosystem of Khunjerab National Park. Concerns have been raised about the potential consequences for the Marmot population, which is already vulnerable due to habitat loss and climate change.

As outrage continues to mount, demands for legal action against Haseeb for his alleged violation of national park regulations are gaining momentum. This incident underscores the importance of education and sensitization about wildlife conservation, particularly in ecologically sensitive areas like Khunjerab National Park.