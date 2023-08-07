Instagram Will Stop Strangers From Sending You More Than 1 Message

Instagram has just introduced a new safety feature for its DMs (Direct Messages), which should keep annoying strangers from constantly sending you unwanted notifications.

If someone whom you don’t follow sends you a message, they will be confined to sending you 1 text only. They can only have a longer conversation with you if accept their chat request or if you add them to your followers.

This should help reduce spam, especially for bigger accounts that are more likely to get messages from strangers.

A new DM request will also be limited to a text-based message. You can only send someone images, videos, or voice messages once your chat request has been accepted or if you were added as a follower.

Cindy Southworth, head of Women’s Safety at Meta said:

We want people to feel confident and in control when they open their inbox. That’s why we’re testing new features that mean people can’t receive images, videos or multiple messages from someone they don’t follow, until they’ve accepted the request to chat.

This feature will join Instagram’s existing restrictions on DMs, such as “Hidden Words” which automatically blocks potentially offensive words and phrases in messages from strangers. These messages are sent to a separate folder, so it is easier to ignore.

Instagram also offers a sneaky way to avoid someone without having to block them. You can use the “Restrict” option so bothersome comments shared by someone you follow are only seen by them and no one else.