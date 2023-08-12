PSO Boosts Pakistan’s Tourism with State-of-the-Art Aircraft Re-Fueling Facility in Skardu

Pioneering the way forward in Pakistan’s energy sector, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has yet again made its mark with a significant achievement.

The national flag bearer energy company opened the doors of its brand-new aircraft refueling installation at the Skardu international airport in the magnificent region of Gilgit-Baltistan.

This marks PSO as the first Oil Marketing Company in Pakistan to extend its services to this area.

The event was graced by the presence of Mr Khaqan Murtaza, the Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority, Air Vice Marshall, Muhammad Amir Hayat, Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Airlines (PIA) along with Syed Taha, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of PSO. Also, local dignitaries and senior officials from both entities were present at the occasion.

Skardu Airport, an international gateway in northern Pakistan can accommodate large aircraft and is ready to receive its first international flight on August 14, 2023.

Skardu serves as a key trade and transportation hub for the region while being one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, especially for climbers and trekkers who travel from all over the world to see the famous K2, the second highest mountain in the world in the Karakorum range of Gilgit Baltistan.

PSO stands unparalleled as the only Oil Marketing Company spanning the breadth of Pakistan – from the Arabian shores to the distant reaches of Sost. This is a feat unmatched, as other market participants are unable to manage supply chains in these areas.

Despite the challenges, PSO perseveres out of sheer dedication to the national interest. Boasting a remarkable 98% market share in jet fuel, PSO remains an unparalleled leader. The company’s vast operations span across 13 major airports in the country.

Through an unwavering commitment, the company aspires to aid the expansion of both domestic and international airlines to Skardu.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Khaqan Murtaza, Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), said, “The alliance between two national flag carriers for the development of our country’s aviation infrastructure has indeed been a significant achievement. This facility will not only enhance the operational efficiency of the airport but also provide a hassle-free experience for airlines. We would like to express our gratitude to PSO for their continuous support and commitment to delivering unparalleled products and services for the aviation industry.”

Talking at the event, Air Vice Marshall, Muhammad Amir Hayat, Chief Executive Officer PIA, said, “Regional and International connectivity will be a game changer for the economic development of Gilgit Baltistan. Owing to this facilitation by PSO and CAA, PIA has attained the unique distinction of operating the first international flight to Skardu.”

Expressing his views, Syed Taha, MD and CEO of PSO, said, “Taking pride in over four decades worth of expertise in aircraft refueling, PSO has consistently been at the helm, bolstering the advancement of Pakistan’s aviation industry. We are excited to unveil our latest facility, a testament to our dedication to addressing the ever-evolving energy needs of our nation.”

He added, “Our pride is unrivaled as we contribute to Skardu’s bloom into a vibrant tourism hotspot. Our commitment is unwavering in steering the future course of Pakistan’s tourism sector. At this juncture, we wish to convey our sincere appreciation to CAA for their ceaseless backing throughout this incredible voyage”.

PSO is committed to delivering exceptional value and quality through the supply of best-in-class products, furthering the growth and development of Pakistan’s aviation sector and other industries.