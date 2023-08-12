American City to Celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day on 14 August

The town of Herndon, Virginia in the United States (US) has made a decision to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day on 14 August 2023. It is an important gesture highlighting the contributions made by Pakistani-American residents of the town

On Friday, City Council Member, Naila Alam, shared this news with Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, Masood Khan. Herndon’s Mayor, Sheila A. Olem, officially signed this declaration to mark Pakistan’s upcoming Independence Day.

Ambassador Masood lauded Naila’s dedication, stating that the celebration not only strengthens the bond between Pakistan and the US but also spreads awareness about Pakistan at the community level.

He also stressed on the importance of promoting the relationship between the two nations and acknowledged the key role of the Pakistani-American community in achieving this.

Feeling honored, Naila expressed her joy in being elected twice as the City Council Member noting that this decision truly recognized the contributions of Pakistani-Americans in Herdon.

Meanwhile, the official declaration highlighted Herndon’s pride in its Pakistani-American residents. It said, “The Town of Herndon greatly values its Pakistani American residents and their many contributions. On this day, we not only celebrate Pakistan’s 76 years of independence but also encourage everyone to delve deeper into Pakistan’s rich history and culture.”