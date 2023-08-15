Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

ICC Begins Registration of Tickets for Cricket World Cup 2023

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Aug 15, 2023 | 4:47 pm

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has initiated the registration of tickets for the much-anticipated ODI World Cup 2023 today.

As per the official announcement, the registration of tickets for the marquee event, scheduled to take place in India, has started from 3:30 pm on the ICC website.

Last week, the ICC revealed details regarding ticket sales for the 48-match tournament, which will begin on October 5 with the 2019 World Cup finalists, England and Australia, locking horns.

Chris Tetley, the ICC Head of Events, had stated that tickets for the marquee event will be accessible online starting from August 25, catering to cricket fans worldwide.

We urge all fans to register their interest from next week to ensure that you are among the first to receive ticket updates and to be a part of the World Cup.

According to the details, the cricket authority will initiate ticket sales on August 25 for the warm-up and the main tournament games that do not feature India.

It is worth noting that tickets for the two semi-finals and the final encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will go on sale on September 15.

