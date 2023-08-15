Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Launched at Much Lower Price Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Xiaomi launched the world’s thinnest foldable, the Mix Fold 2, last year, but this title was stolen by Honor’s Magic V2 last month. Now Xiaomi is fighting back for the crown with its brand new Mix Fold 3 that has just arrived in China.

Design and Display

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is even thinner than its already slim predecessor, measuring 5.26mm when it’s unfolded and 10.89mm while folded. This comes quite close to the slender Honor Magic V2, but not enough to beat its slim profile.

Xiaomi has managed this thinness by designing a vertically stacked motherboard to save space. The new proprietary hinge also saves 17% of internal space and enhances durability as well. The phone can be propped up like a laptop thanks to this new hinge.

The Mix Fold 3 boasts a dual E6 OLED display setup. The primary 8.03-inch LTPO panel delivers a resolution of 1,960 x 2,160px along with a flexible 120Hz refresh rate. This panel is based on Samsung’s Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) and has support for HDR10+ as well as Dolby Vision.

On the outer side, there’s a 6.56-inch LTPO OLED display, shielded by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, boasting a peak brightness of up to 2,560 nits in auto mode.

Internals and Software

On the inside, you will find the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 16 GB RAM and 1 TB of storage, but there is no memory card slot for expansion. You can also go down to 256 GB storage and 12 GB RAM for more affordable price tags.

For software, you get Android 13 with Xiaomi’s MIUI 14 optimized for folding phones.

Cameras

Turning to the photography department, Xiaomi has endowed the Mix Fold 3 with a quad-camera system featuring Leica optics. The primary camera is a 50MP Sony IMX800 sensor (equivalent to 23mm) equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS). Alongside is a 12MP ultrawide lens (equivalent to 15mm), capturing broader perspectives.

For zoom capabilities, there’s a 10MP telephoto lens (equivalent to 75mm) providing 3x zoom, and a 10MP periscope module (equivalent to 115mm) allowing for an impressive 5x optical zoom. Both telephoto modules include OIS for enhanced stability.

The selfie camera is a 20MP shooter capable of recording 1080p videos at 60 FPS.

Battery and Pricing

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 adds 50W wireless charging on top of its 4,800 mAh battery, something that was missing from the previous models. Wired charging goes up to 67W, just as before.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 will be available in Black and Gold color options for a starting price of $1240 in China. You can even go up to 16 GB RAM and 1 TB of storage and it would still cost you less than a Galaxy Z Fold 5 at $1515.

The company hasn’t said anything about an international launch yet.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Specifications

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU: Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)

Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU: Adreno 740

Adreno 740 OS : Android 13, MIUI 14 Fold

: Android 13, MIUI 14 Fold Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display : Primary: 8.03″ Foldable LTPO OLED+ with 1916 x 2160 pixels resolution, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1B colors Secondary: 6.56″ AMOLED with 1080 x 2520 pixels resolution, 120Hz, HDR10+

: Memory : RAM : 12 GB, 16 GB Internal : 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB Card slot : No

: Camera : Rear (Quad) : 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS

10 MP, f/2.0, 75mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3.2x optical zoom

10 MP, f/2.9, 115mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom

12 MP, f/2.2, 15mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), AF Front : 20 MP, 27mm (wide), 1/3.4″, 0.8µm

: Colors: Black, Gold

Black, Gold Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted

Side-mounted Battery : 4,800 mAh, 67W wired charging, 50W wireless charging

: 4,800 mAh, 67W wired charging, 50W wireless charging Price: $1240 (China)

Via: Gsmarena