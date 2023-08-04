Xiaomi Finally Launches an Underpowered Redmi Note 12 Pro in Pakistan at “Unreal Price”

Xiaomi, the global technology leader, has officially launched the Redmi Note 12 Pro in Pakistan.

The phone, with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, is available at a price of Rs. 99,999 on mistore.pk. However, it has already been sold out. An 8GB/128GB variant may be launched soon for a cheaper price tag.

The previous generation of the series was available at a much lower price which made it very popular among the masses. Redmi Note 10 Pro was available for less than Rs. 50,000 when it launched. Since then, phone prices have increased by nearly 50% due to rupee devaluation and higher taxes.

However, it must be noted that this phone is not the same Redmi Note 12 Pro that is available in other markets. This Redmi Note 12 model is internationally available under the name ‘Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G’ which is a slightly cheaper and underpowered version of the actual Redmi Note 12 Pro.

The phone comes in three colors, which include graphite grey, polar white, and glacier blue. As far as the specs are concerned, the Pakistani Redmi Note 12 Pro is equipped with the same 6.67″ FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay.

It has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering this phone is the underpowered Snapdragon 732G chipset and an Octa-core CPU, capable of reaching up to 2.2GHz which was also seen in the previous two generations of the device.

It features a triple rear camera setup, comprising the same 108MP wide camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera, along with 16MP front camera.

In terms of battery, the Redmi Note 12 Pro is packed with a 5000mAh battery. Its fast charging is supported by the 67W turbo charging feature and comes with a 67W in-box charger and a USB-C port.

Xiaomi Pakistan offers a 3-year warranty on the Redmi Note 12 Pro. Buyers will also get a 1-month free subscription to StarzPlay.

It is worth mentioning here that the phone is already sold out on mistore.pk and is expected to be restocked in the next few weeks. It won’t be long before the device is available in local stores as well.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Specifications