Ben Stokes Returns as England Announces Provisional ODI World Cup 2023 Squad

England Men’s selector Luke Wright has confirmed that our ODI squad for our series with New Zealand is the same group we intend to pick for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Two 15-strong squads have been named for the ODI and IT20 series with New Zealand this summer, and it is expected the ODI squad will also travel to India for the defense of our World Cup title.

Teams do not have to name their provisional World Cup squad until September 5, further changes can be made up until 28 September.

England Men’s National Selector, Luke Wright, said: “This is the squad we are going to put forward.

“It’s incredibly hard on some players that are going to miss out. It shows the strength and depth we have in English Cricket and there are other names who are knocking on the door as well.

“With the balance of the squad, and with only fifteen that you can name it’s incredibly tough.”

“The return of Ben Stokes only adds to that quality with his match-winning ability and leadership. I am certain that every fan will enjoy seeing him back in an England ODI shirt again.

England Men’s ODI squad: