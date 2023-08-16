More Proton Customers Come Forward With Delivery Complaints

Last week, an Al-Haj Proton customer reached out to ProPakistani with a report regarding a year-long delay in the delivery of his X70 SUV.

The customer, who requested anonymity, had also sent a letter to the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP), complaining about the issue. He also filed a lawsuit against Proton’s official dealership, claiming that it hasn’t offered any affirmative response to customers suffering from the same issue.

Since last week, more customers have reached out to ProPakistani with a similar issue. One of them stated that his booking time was August 12, 2021. He added that it has been two years since the booking and that he had full payment for the vehicle in December 2022. Yet, there are no signs of delivery thus far.

Another customer stated that he is going through severe mental anguish due to the aforementioned issue. He added that neither the company nor the dealership has offered any respite.

Multiple others have also reported issues regarding the booking amount refunds. One of the customers stated that his refund cheque bounced twice last year. He pledged to file an FIR against the company if his cheque bounces again in late August 2023.

Despite the outcry of multiple individuals, Al-Haj Proton is yet to issue a statement or comment on the matter. The customers have also requested government intervention in the issue. So far, the authorities are also silent on the matter.