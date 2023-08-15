DFSK Launches Seres E1 to Compete With Wuling Mini EV

DFSK has announced its entry into the mini-EV arena by unveiling the Seres E1 electric vehicle (EV) at this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS).

Sokonindo Automobile, a joint venture between Sokon Group and Indonesia’s Kaisar Motorindo Industri, will be the E1 under DSFK’s banner. The tiny city EV competes with the similarly-sized MG Comet EV, which starts at around Rs. 2.75 million

The two-door, four-seat EV is 3,030 mm long, 1,495 mm wide, 1,640 mm high, and has a 1,960 mm wheelbase. It has two variants with LFP batteries and a single rear-mounted electric motor.

The Standard Range offers a 13.8 kWh battery pack with a 180 km range. Long Range has a 16.8 kWh battery and 220 km of range. The E1 supports a maximum AC electricity input of 3.3 kW, allowing for a charge time of 3.5 to 4 hours for the Standard Range and 4 to 4.5 hours for the Long Range.

The Long Range variant’s electric motor has 40 horsepower (hp) while the Standard Range variant has 34 hp but both deliver 100 Nm of torque. For the sake of comparison, Wuling Air EV has higher power, range, and battery capacity.

The E1 comes with electronic power steering, LED projector headlights, LED DRLs, 13-inch wheels, a seven-inch digital instrument panel, a tire pressure monitoring system, a reverse camera, hill start assist, and cruise control.

The Long Range variant adds roof rails, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an automatic parking brake (with auto brake hold), ESC, traction control, and brake assist to the package.

The pricing of the E1 is a bit steep compared to its competitors. The little EV starts at around Rs. 3.6 million and goes up to a whopping Rs. 4.1 million. Nonetheless, it will make a fierce competitor to the likes of Chery QQ, Changan Lumin Corn, and MG Comet EVs.