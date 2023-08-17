Main Road in Islamabad to be Named after Dr. Ruth Pfau

Islamabad administration is planning to rechristen a main roadway in the federal capital after Dr. Ruth Pfau, a German-Pakistani surgeon who spent over 55 years treating leprosy in Pakistan.

According to a media report, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman recommended naming the road after Dr. Ruth Pfau Road. Islamabad has 120 unidentified roads, one of which will be named after Dr. Ruth Pfau.

Dr. Ruth Pfau moved from Germany in 1961 and spent 55 years fighting leprosy in Pakistan. Pfau received the Hilal-i-Pakistan, Hilal-i-Imtiaz, Nishan-i-Quaid-i-Azam, and Sitara awards.

Pfau helped construct 157 Pakistani leprosy clinics that treated 56,780 patients. Karachi’s Fazaia Ruth Pfau Medical College and Hospital were also named after her. In August 2017, she was buried with state honors.

Rechristening IJP Road

In June 2023, CDA decided to rename the popular IJP Road of Islamabad to Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Road.

The decision received mixed feedback from the netizens. Some commenters said that it is a good step to honor the memory of a brave soldier, while others argue that renaming a main thoroughfare will create difficulties for new commuters and local businesses in the area.

Despite public reservations, the department decided to rename the road upon its inauguration.