Fly Jinnah Launches Mobile App That Makes Booking and Boarding Flights Easier

Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s new low-cost carrier (LCC), has launched a smartphone application to offer convenience to customers.

The app allows passengers to book and manage their flights, making travel arrangements more convenient than ever before. It enables users to explore flight options, select preferred seats, and choose from a variety of additional services such as adding baggage and meal selection.

One of the key features of the Fly Jinnah mobile app is the integrated check-in process. Through this function, passengers can now conveniently check-in for their flights through the app, saving valuable time and avoiding long queues and unnecessary hassle.

ALSO READ Metro Train and Bus Fares to be Increased Soon

The app also provides passengers with digital boarding passes, eliminating the need for printed copies and making the boarding process smoother and more efficient. It lets passengers access the airline’s loyalty program. The loyalty points can allow users to redeem rewards directly through the app.

The passengers can also check flight status and contact customer support for help if required. The Fly Jinnah mobile app is available for download on iOS, Android, and Huawei devices. Passengers can access it by visiting the respective app stores and searching for “Fly Jinnah.”