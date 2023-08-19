Apple iPhone 15 to Bring Yet Another Charging Upgrade

Apple is poised to unveil the iPhone 15 within the coming weeks, and the device’s widely speculated transition from the Lightning port to USB-C could potentially lead to an enhancement in its charging speed.

As reported by 9to5Mac, certain variants of the upcoming iPhone 15 models are expected to support charging speeds of up to 35W, a notable advancement from the 27W cap that confines the current iPhone 14 Pro.

Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also predicted a similar scenario last year. He alluded to the company’s supply chain indicating an impending abandonment of the Lightning port in favor of USB-C by 2023. Kuo asserted that this transition would facilitate swifter charging for the iPhone 15 Pro models, although this feature might necessitate the use of Apple-certified cables.

Notably, Apple ceased the inclusion of power adapters with its iPhones in 2020 as part of its efforts to combat “electronic waste”. Consequently, the company may choose to recommend the 35W dual USB-C charger introduced last year or the 30W USB-C charger tailored for the MacBook Air. It remains uncertain whether Apple intends to introduce a dedicated charger specifically for the iPhone 15.

Whatever the charging speed may be, it is highly probable that the iPhone 15 will debut the transition to USB-C charging. This shift is compelled by the European Union’s stipulated deadline of December 28th, 2024, mandating that all newly sold phones within the bloc, including iPhones, adopt USB-C for wired charging. Delaying this transition by another year would potentially leave Apple with a narrow window.

The rumored launch date is Tuesday, September 12th. The Pro and Pro Max iterations of the iPhone 15 could potentially cost more than last year due to some upgrades. These models are also expected to showcase slimmer bezels and a shift from the existing stainless steel chassis to a titanium frame.

