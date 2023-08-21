5 Most Thrilling Finishes Between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Pakistan and Afghanistan are set to meet in Sri Lanka for an ODI series ahead of the all-important Asia Cup 2023. With the two fierce rivals gearing up to lock horns again, here are the five matches between Pakistan and Afghanistan which kept the viewers at the edge of their seats as well as at the edge of their emotions.

1. Imad Wasim Can Handle Afghan Bowlers

In a thrilling match during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Pakistan clinched a hard-fought win against Afghanistan by three wickets at Leeds. The game was a real roller-coaster, with both teams showing moments of brilliance and struggle.

Afghanistan set a total of 227 for 9, as Pakistan’s bowlers, led by Shaheen Afridi’s great performance of 4 for 47 and Wahab Riaz’s 2 for 29, managed to keep them in check.

Chasing the seemingly-simple target was not easy for Pakistan as they faced Afghanistan’s spinners on a tricky pitch. Imad Wasim’s unbeaten 49 played a crucial role, forming important partnerships with Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz. The turning point happened in the 46th over when Gulbadin Naib conceded 28 runs, undoing the spinners’ good work.

Imad Wasim’s fighting innings propelled Pakistan to a win with just two balls left.

2. Asif Ali’s Power-hitting Saves the Day

During the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan secured a thrilling victory over Afghanistan by five wickets at Dubai International Stadium.

Afghanistan set a competitive target of 147 runs with smart batting while Pakistan’s bowlers held their ground against the Afghan batters halting their acceleration.

In response, Rashid Khan led Afghanistan’s bowlers, using strategic changes to keep pressure. The game took a decisive turn in the 19th over with Pakistan needing 24 runs off 12 balls. Asif Ali stepped up with remarkable resolve. Facing Karim Janat, Asif’s breathtaking display of power hitting, smashing four sixes in a row, stunned Afghanistan and swung momentum Pakistan’s way.

3. Shoaib Malik’s Expertise Against Spin

During the intense Asia Cup 2018 encounter, Pakistan secured a gripping victory over Afghanistan by three wickets in Abu Dhabi.

Afghanistan set a challenging target of 258 runs, boosted by Hashmatullah Shahidi’s remarkable unbeaten knock of 97. Notably, Mohammad Nawaz claimed three crucial wickets, while Shaheen Afridi impressed with two dismissals, marking his ODI debut.

Although Pakistan’s chase faced an early setback with the loss of Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq’s partnership of 154 runs steadied the ship. However, Imam and Babar could not accelerate leaving a tricky task in the end. Shoaib Malik’s seasoned expertise came to the fore during tense moments, as he struck an impressive 51 runs. The veteran cricketer took on Afghan bowlers to seal the deal with three balls remaining.

Shoaib Malik emerged as the standout player, earning the well-deserved Player of the Match title for his stellar performance.

4. Afghanistan’s Dream Day

In a gripping encounter at Sharjah, Afghanistan emerged victorious by 7 wickets against Pakistan in the 2nd T20I. Afghanistan’s bowlers set the tone by restricting Pakistan to 130 for 6, as Imad Wasim’s resilient knock of 64 and Shadab Khan’s vital runs helped them reach a respectable total. Afghanistan’s chase seemed simple but they started slow and steady giving bowlers no chance to bag wickets.

Facing a challenging task, Afghanistan found themselves needing 22 off the final two overs but they had wickets in hand. The experienced duo of Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi held their nerves, orchestrating a remarkable 7-wicket victory against a young Pakistan side with one ball remaining. With this, Afghanistan secured a historic series win against Pakistan with a match to spare.

5. Naseem Shah Bats to Rescue

In an intense Men’s T20 Asia Cup clash, Pakistan snatched a thrilling victory against Afghanistan in Sharjah. Chasing a target of 130 runs, Pakistan faced a tough challenge. Shadab Khan’s explosive 36-run innings, coupled with a solid partnership with Iftikhar Ahmad, helped Pakistan regain their footing despite Afghanistan’s persistent bowlers.

With the match hanging in the balance, Pakistan needed 11 runs from the last over. With the last two batters, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain on the crease, the odds seemed to favor Afghanistan. But Naseem Shah’s unexpected heroics saw him hit two crucial sixes off Farooqi’s deliveries, securing a dramatic win with four balls to spare off the last wicket.

This heart-pounding victory propelled Pakistan into the 2022 Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka with Shadab Khan being declared as the Player of the Match.