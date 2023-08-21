Fake Policemen Steal Millions From Property Dealer in Jhelum

By Asma Sajid | Published Aug 21, 2023 | 5:02 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

A high-profile robbery occurred in Jhelum recently, leaving the local authorities on high alert. The incident involved a property dealer who fell victim to armed robbers dressed as police officers.

Imran Rafiq, the property dealer in question, was en route from Rawalpindi to Sarai Alamgir near Jhelum when his vehicle was intercepted by two assailants posing as police officers. The perpetrators brazenly made off with a staggering Rs. 22.5 million, the result of a recent property transaction. The robbers brandished firearms, leaving Rafiq helpless.

ALSO READ

Jhelum’s Mangala police station promptly registered the case, initiating a widespread manhunt for the unidentified criminals. Authorities are investigating the incident to bring the perpetrators to justice and recover the stolen funds.

Coincidentally, a parallel incident unfolded in Rawalpindi, where robbers made off with jewelry and foreign currency worth over Rs. 7 million. The police in Rawalpindi have also launched an investigation, determined to apprehend the culprits and retrieve the stolen valuables.

lens

Mathira Supports Feroze Khan’s Viral Kissing Picture With Son
Read more in lens

proproperty

Serena Underpass Project Faces Delays Amid Controversies
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>