Fake Policemen Steal Millions From Property Dealer in Jhelum

A high-profile robbery occurred in Jhelum recently, leaving the local authorities on high alert. The incident involved a property dealer who fell victim to armed robbers dressed as police officers.

Imran Rafiq, the property dealer in question, was en route from Rawalpindi to Sarai Alamgir near Jhelum when his vehicle was intercepted by two assailants posing as police officers. The perpetrators brazenly made off with a staggering Rs. 22.5 million, the result of a recent property transaction. The robbers brandished firearms, leaving Rafiq helpless.

Jhelum’s Mangala police station promptly registered the case, initiating a widespread manhunt for the unidentified criminals. Authorities are investigating the incident to bring the perpetrators to justice and recover the stolen funds.

Coincidentally, a parallel incident unfolded in Rawalpindi, where robbers made off with jewelry and foreign currency worth over Rs. 7 million. The police in Rawalpindi have also launched an investigation, determined to apprehend the culprits and retrieve the stolen valuables.