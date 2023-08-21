How to Get Police Clearance Certificate in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

A Good Conduct Certificate, also known as a Police Clearance Certificate, is a document that attests to your clean criminal record in the UAE.

This effectively places you in the “good resident” category. If you are a UAE citizen or a resident, you can get this certificate from the Dubai Police by following the steps below:

Documents Needed for Police Clearance

Your original Emirates ID and a copy.

A recent passport-size photograph.

Your original passport and a copy.

How to Get Police Clearance Certificate in Dubai

If you are in Dubai and want this certificate, you can apply through two main channels: the official Dubai Police website or its mobile app (Android / iOS). If you choose the website, you can either use the MYID link to access your profile or fill out the form directly.

Police Clearance Certificate Fee

The service fee varies based on your status and location:

UAE Nationals: AED 100

Residents within UAE: AED 200

Applicants from outside UAE: AED 300

Fee Breakdown for Applicants in UAE

Standard Good Conduct Certificate

AED 50 (Payment can be made using e-Dirham or a visa card)

Additional AED 15 for Empost charges

Urgent Good Conduct Certificate

AED 200 (Payment through e-Dirham)

To ensure accuracy, always refer to the official Dubai Police website or app for the latest information and any potential changes in the process or fees.

How to Get Police Clearance Certificate in Abu Dhabi

Going through official procedures can be overwhelming, but obtaining a police clearance certificate in Abu Dhabi is simple once you know the steps. Here is a simplified guide for you:

Visit the Police Station: Head to the customer service section of the police station with your necessary documents.

Payment: The certificate fee can be settled using either e-Dirham or a visa card.

Receipt of Certificate: Once processed, your certificate will be dispatched to you via Empost.

International Applications (For those outside the UAE)

If you’re residing outside the UAE and need clearance from United Arab Emirates (UAE), here’s your checklist:

Fingerprinting: Get your fingerprints taken at a local police station in your country of residence.

Embassy Attestation: Ensure the fingerprint card gets attested by the UAE embassy located in your current country. This adds authenticity to your document.

Submission: Post the attested application alongside the necessary documents to the General Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police.

Essential Documents for International Applications

An attested fingerprint card, either from the UAE or any GCC council.

A recent passport-sized photograph.

A photocopy of your passport.

A formal letter requesting the certificate.

If you’re outside the country, a copy of your residency visa is essential.

Finally, to make the process easier, use the Dubai Police GHQ website to apply.

Police Certificate Fee for International Applications

Good Conduct Certificate: AED 53

Translation to English: AED 100

Accreditation by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: AED 300

Accreditation by the Ministry of Interior: AED 50

Empost Charges: AED 30

Police Clearance Certificate Via the Ministry of Interior Website

To make services more user-friendly and accessible, the UAE Ministry of Interior (MOI) has introduced a digital method for residents to get their Police Clearance Certificate. Here’s how it works and what you need to know:

Ministry’s Official Website

The Ministry of Interior (MOI) has simplified the application process by making it available online at www.moi.gov.ae, so you can apply for the certificate from your home or office.

UAE-MOI Smartphone App

The UAE-MOI app offers a convenient way to apply for a Police Clearance Certificate on the go, making it ideal for those with busy lifestyles.

Receiving Your Certificate

The certificate can be downloaded directly to your device if you applied via the UAE-MOI smartphone app (Android / iOS). If you used the ministry’s website, you can easily print the certificate after downloading it.

Certificate Fee

The fees are determined by the language of the certificate:

Arabic Certificate: A nominal fee of AED 50 applies for an electronic Police Clearance Certificate in Arabic.

English Certificate: If you’d prefer the certificate in English, it comes at AED 100.

For those seeking a little extra convenience, there’s an option to have the certificate delivered to your inbox. An additional fee of AED 13 ensures your certificate is emailed to you.

Why Do You Need a UAE Police Clearance Certificate

If you’re considering opportunities overseas, whether it’s for work, education, or relocation, you will need UAE Police Clearance Certificate.

This certificate is an official statement from the UAE authorities confirming that you have no outstanding legal issues or convictions under their jurisdiction.

Many global organizations, such as immigration authorities, employers, universities, and professional licensing bodies, frequently request this certificate. It serves as proof of an individual’s integrity and assures these institutions that you comply with legal standards.

If you are planning to move to another country, getting this certificate can be a big step in making your plans easier.