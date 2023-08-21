Lucky Cement Commissions 25MW Captive Solar Power Plant in Karachi

Lucky Cement Limited (LCL) announced on Monday that it has completed and commissioned a 25MW captive solar power plant located at its manufacturing site in Karachi.

In a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Lucky Cement said that the project was executed within the stipulated timelines and has commenced operations as of August 20, 2023.

The company said that with the completion of the plant, its installed power generation capacity for self-consumption from renewable sources now stands at 39 percent, including the 34MW solar power plant earlier commissioned in December 2022 at its manufacturing site in Pezu and the Waste Heat Recovery plants at both locations.

The combined capacity of both solar power plants has significantly bolstered our commitment to renewable and clean energy, it added.

The company further said that the investment in renewable energy initiatives will save costs and also reduce the country’s reliance on imported fuel. It added that it remains committed to pursuing environmentally conscious initiatives in the future.