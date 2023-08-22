British Council to Charge Fees for ‘Free’ A-Level Retake Exams

Cambridge International Education (CIE) has announced a fee waiver for retaking canceled A-Level exams, but a new twist has emerged. Students who intend to retake the exams will need to pay a fee to the British Council. This revelation surfaced on Monday, leaving students and parents puzzled about the fee structure.

Initially, CIE declared a ‘free-of-charge’ retake opportunity for A-Level students whose exams were canceled on 10, 11, and 12 May. However, uncertainty loomed as details surrounding fee waivers remained unclear.

A spokesperson from CIE clarified that while Cambridge has eliminated its retake fee, the British Council will impose a fee to manage the exam process. The exact amount will be announced soon.

Moreover, students are not compelled to resit their exams in November 2023. Whether they choose to retake or not, their June 2023 exam results will stay valid.

After their respective centers have submitted entries for students wanting to retake exams in June 2024, students can request the center to coordinate with CIE via the British Council to obtain credit covering entry fees.

The free retake option is exclusively available to candidates who remained entered but were unable to complete components due to the cancellation of exams in June 2023.

As for students dissatisfied with one or more exam results, questions arose about retaking specific components. The CIE clarified that candidates must complete all components associated with their entry option to receive a result.

Following student concerns and calls for remedial measures, a meeting involving Education Secretary Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, CIE, and British Council officials convened. The decision to retake exams without charging fees was reached, following disappointment among the majority of the 45,000 Pakistani students who undertook A-Level exams, receiving lower grades in this year’s series.