Caretaker Govt to Maintain Pace of CPEC Projects: Planning Minister

Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed led a comprehensive meeting today to review the progress made on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Dr. Nadeem Javaid, Chief Economist and Head of CPEC, provided an in-depth overview of the advancements associated with these projects under CPEC. The meeting was attended by the Secretary Planning Syed Zafar Ali Shah as well as officials from the CPEC Secretariat and Ministry of Planning.

ALSO READ Interim Commerce Minister Proposes Setting Up Business Parks in Major Cities

The minister underlined that the caretaker government will maintain the pace of pivotal development projects. In this regard, the minister expressed a fervent commitment to sustain the momentum of ongoing CPEC Projects. Underlining the transformative potential of CPEC, the minister reaffirmed that the caretaker government is mandated to sustain the acceleration of all development initiatives, with CPEC being accorded the utmost precedence.

He emphasized maintaining the current pace of development and urged all the concerned departments and ministries to work in close coordination so that the development process should continue. He stressed that CPEC will significantly enhance the development in the region and Pakistan.

He underscored that effective oversight mechanisms should be embedded within the implementation process in CPEC projects to harness its full potential and optimal utilization of resources.