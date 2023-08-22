Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Finalizes 12 Players for the 1st ODI Against Afghanistan

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Aug 22, 2023

The national team management, after intensive deliberations, has finalized its twelve players for the first ODI against Afghanistan, scheduled to take place today in Hambantota.

The crucial meeting, involving captain, Babar Azam, and the coaching staff, concluded by selecting some of the most reliable players in the team for the first clash.

Babar Azam will lead the Men in Green, with Mohammad Rizwan as the wicket-keeper, and they will be joined by Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman as the opening pair.

Salman Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, and pace spearhead, Shaheen Shah Afridi have also been chosen, adding essential depth to the team in both batting and bowling.

The names of star fast bowlers, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf have also been finalized for the important match, providing a blend of skills and experience to the setup.

Usama Mir and Mohammad Nawaz can offer a balanced spin attack against Afghanistan.

Insiders have reported that Pakistan is considering fielding three pacers and two spinners for this match.

This means that a final decision between Usama Mir and Mohammad Nawaz will be made today after assessing the pitch and conditions.

>