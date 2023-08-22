Zong 4g Launches Its Industry-First Monthly Digital Max Offer – Innovating Beyond Traditional Mobile Bundles

Zong 4G, the leading telecommunication network in Pakistan, has launched a revolutionary package that has redefined customer-centric offers.

As part of the offer, customers can use an astounding 100GB of high-speed data along with 1000 Off-net minutes for effortless contact with loved ones outside the Zong network and an unbelievable 10,000 On-net minutes for nonstop communication with other Zong subscribers. Moreover, this is the first offer to give amazing discounts and deals on Golootlo and Waada!

This offer is available for only PKR 1400+ tax per month. To subscribe to Monthly Digital Max, Zong Prepaid customers can subscribe through the Zong website or through the My Zong App.

In an industry-first Monthly Digital Max, subscribers can unlock exclusive discounts on top retailers and brands through Golootlo, enhancing their shopping experience.

With this offer, Zong 4G aims to provide added value to its Monthly Digital Max subscribers by offering them exclusive discounts on a wide range of products and services.

By partnering with Golootlo, a leading platform for discounts and deals, Zong 4G ensures that its subscribers can enjoy a seamless and enhanced shopping experience while saving money.

This offer not only provides customers with exclusive discounts but also offers them peace of mind with cellphone insurance provided by Waada. With coverage for theft and screen damage, customers can feel secure knowing that their devices are protected.

The official spokesperson for Zong 4G expressed his excitement about the bundle saying, “At Zong 4G, we believe in challenging the status quo, and the launch of Monthly Digital Max is a testament to our commitment to Digital Innovation and customer satisfaction.

This first-of-its-kind bundle offers more than just minutes and data. It empowers our valued subscribers to experience a digital lifestyle like never before, backed by unmatched connectivity and a host of exciting benefits.”

With the launch of Monthly Digital Max, Zong is reaffirming its position as the market leader for Monthly Hybrid portfolios, addressing the evolving needs of different customer segments and enabling Gen Zong to fully embrace a digital lifestyle without breaking the bank.