PMDC Reopens MDCAT Fee Portal for 48 Hours

By Salman Ahmed | Published Aug 23, 2023 | 11:35 am
The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) is giving students a short 48-hour window to pay their fees for the MDCAT 2023 exam.

Starting today (Wednesday) and ending tomorrow (Thursday), this one-time portal will allow students across the country to complete their registration.

This move comes after the PMDC rescheduled the MDCAT exam to 10 September 2023, following the interim Prime Minister’s instructions in order to help students who could not finish their registration because they did not pay the fee on time.

The PMDC helpline received numerous calls from students asking to extend the fee payment deadline. While 189,261 students successfully registered by the final date, roughly 9,000 failed to complete the process because they did not pay the fee.

If you’re one of the students who filled out the registration but faced payment issues, you can use your current payment form or download a new one (though a late fee will apply). Payments can be made using debit/credit cards or the challan form.

>